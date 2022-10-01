Listen to Skrillex and Steve Aoki's Production on Kid Cudi's Stunning "Entergalactic" Album

Take a bow, Kid Cudi.

After the long-awaited release of Entergalactic, fans and critics have been quick to praise the fabled hip-hop artist. The adult animated TV special has been lauded as a creative breakthrough for Cudi, who created the Netflix program and voices its protagonist, Jabari.

And its musical counterpart meets the moment. Just like its TV namesake, the 15-track Entergalactic album flaunts a powerful storyline and formidable cast of characters.

In the wake of rumors of a collab between Skrillex and Cudi, fans can now finally hear the fruits of their labor. They joined forces for "Ignite The Love," a brooding alternative hip-hop track with additional production from Rex Kudo, Heavy Mellow and Dot da Genius, among others. Elsewhere, Cudi reunites with his "Pursuit of Happiness" comrade Steve Aoki for "Burrow," a hypnotic trap cut with a stellar feature from Don Toliver.

As Entergalactic grows in popularity, fans may be dismayed to hear that Mr. Rager is contemplating a hiatus from recording new music. Cudi says he's interested in focusing on ancillary creative endeavors outside of the music studio, like his clothing line and Mad Solar Productions banner.

"The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back-burner and chill out with that," he revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe. "I think I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi."

"I’ve made a lot of music, man," he continued. "I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do. And I do not see me never making music. I’ll always fuck around in the studio, or make something here and there. But as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire."

Entergalactic is now streaming on Netflix.

