Skip to main content
Listen to Skrillex and Steve Aoki's Production on Kid Cudi's Stunning "Entergalactic" Album

Listen to Skrillex and Steve Aoki's Production on Kid Cudi's Stunning "Entergalactic" Album

"Entergalactic" has been lauded as a creative breakthrough for Cudi, who joined forces with two of the world's most popular electronic producers to breathe life into its music.

Netflix

"Entergalactic" has been lauded as a creative breakthrough for Cudi, who joined forces with two of the world's most popular electronic producers to breathe life into its music.

Take a bow, Kid Cudi.

After the long-awaited release of Entergalactic, fans and critics have been quick to praise the fabled hip-hop artist. The adult animated TV special has been lauded as a creative breakthrough for Cudi, who created the Netflix program and voices its protagonist, Jabari.

And its musical counterpart meets the moment. Just like its TV namesake, the 15-track Entergalactic album flaunts a powerful storyline and formidable cast of characters.

In the wake of rumors of a collab between Skrillex and Cudi, fans can now finally hear the fruits of their labor. They joined forces for "Ignite The Love," a brooding alternative hip-hop track with additional production from Rex Kudo, Heavy Mellow and Dot da Genius, among others. Elsewhere, Cudi reunites with his "Pursuit of Happiness" comrade Steve Aoki for "Burrow," a hypnotic trap cut with a stellar feature from Don Toliver.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

entergalactic-blogroll-1664234430891
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex and Steve Aoki's Production on Kid Cudi's Stunning "Entergalactic" Album

"Entergalactic" has been lauded as a creative breakthrough for Cudi, who joined forces with two of the world's most popular electronic producers to breathe life into its music.

By Jason Heffler
Evolutions Festival 1
EVENTS

Dirt Monkey, Jantsen, Mersiv and More to Headline Evolutions Festival 2022

The fest is returning to Pattersonville, New York for a three-day bass music spectacular.

By EDM.com Staff
FNGRS CRSSD event
EVENTS

Kaskade, Chris Lake, FISHER, More Announced for FNGRS CRSSD's New NYE Event

The inaugural PROPER NYE is stacked with house music heavyweights.

By Mikala Lugen

As Entergalactic grows in popularity, fans may be dismayed to hear that Mr. Rager is contemplating a hiatus from recording new music. Cudi says he's interested in focusing on ancillary creative endeavors outside of the music studio, like his clothing line and Mad Solar Productions banner.

"The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back-burner and chill out with that," he revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe. "I think I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi."

"I’ve made a lot of music, man," he continued. "I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do. And I do not see me never making music. I’ll always fuck around in the studio, or make something here and there. But as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire."

Entergalactic is now streaming on Netflix.

FOLLOW KID CUDI:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

steve aoki kid cudi
NEWS

Steve Aoki Confirms New Music With Kid Cudi In the Works

Aoki is currently gearing up for the release of a new album, "HiROQUEST: Genesis."

skrillex kid cudi
NEWS

Rumors Swirl of New Skrillex and Kid Cudi Collaboration

Are Skrillex and Kid Cudi releasing their long-awaited collaboration this Friday?

Kid Cudi and Steve Aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Kid Cudi Drops Steve Aoki Remix of "Erase Me" at HARD Summer

Kid Cudi unveiled a Steve Aoki remix of his 2010 track with Kanye West at HARD Summer 2019.

jid
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Production From James Blake, Thundercat, Kaytranada and More In JID's New Album

Over a decade in the making, "The Forever Story" is a tour de force for JID.

steve aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Single From Steve Aoki's Techno Alias, Ninja Attack

Aoki's new project is a foray into progressive house and techno music.

Kid Cudi
NEWS

Kid Cudi Unveils New Single Ahead of Forthcoming "Entergalatic" LP

"Leader of the Delinquents" is Cudi's first solo single since 2016.

ty dolla sign
MUSIC RELEASES

Ty Dolla $ign Drops Kid Cudi Collaboration "Temptations" Produced by Skrillex and Hit-Boy

James Blake also contributed to the single, which is featured on Dolla $ign's new album "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign."

Kid Cudi Tame Impala
MUSIC RELEASES

Kid Cudi Sampled a Tame Impala Track on New Album Cut, "Dive"

Kid Cudi gravitated to "Love/Paranoid" from Tame Impala's 2015 Grammy-nominated album to shape his song "Dive."