Kid Cudi Releases "Entergalactic" Soundtrack On Vinyl

The soundtrack for Kid Cudi's hit Netflix show, Entergalactic, is now available on vinyl.

Entergalactic quickly became a global knockout after its long-awaited release in late 2022. The adult animated TV special was lauded as creative breakthrough for Cudi, who created the program and voiced its protagonist, Jabari, a young artist figuring out where love fits into a promising career. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, 070 Shake and Jaden Smith.

And as the show's popularity soared, so did its original music. The Entergalactic soundtrack features 15 songs and remarkable production from Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Dot da Genius and Take a Daytrip, among other renowned artists. Pharrell Williams is even credited as a background vocalist.

You can purchase the Entergalactic vinyl via Amoeba for $29.98. The TV special is now streaming on Netflix.

Kid Cudi - Entergalactic Vinyl Tracklist

Side A:

1. Entergalactic Theme

2. New Mode

3. Do What I Want

4. Angel

5. Ignite The Love

6. In Love

7. Willing To Trust

Side B:

1. Can’t Believe It

2. Living My Truth

3. Maybe So

4. Can’t Shake Her

5. She’s Lookin’ For Me

6. My Drug

7. Somewhere To Fly

8. Burrow

