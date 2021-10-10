October 10, 2021
Kid Vincent Drops Electrifying "Restart (the Dance)" EP
The German DJ and music producer hopes to get people back out on the dance-floor after a brutal year indoors.
Versatile German DJ and dance music producer Kid Vincent has returned with Restart (the Dance), a scintillating new EP to dance into the weekend.

The three-tracker was released with one goal in mind: to galvanize fans to get back on the dance-floor after a lost year. 

Restart (the Dance) kicks off with "Owe Me Time," an anthemic future house tune that fans of Tchami or Oliver Heldens will have on repeat. The EP then takes a menacing turn with "All the Little Things," a surefire standout. The track's heartfelt verses feature bubbly horns and the warm tonality of San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Ryan Lucas, but the arrangement eventually switches into a club-ready tech house bomb. Kid Vincent then ties a bow on the record with "Ghost," a sultry, piano-driven coda.

A lifelong musician, Kid Vincent has worked diligently to produce an uplifting sound all his own. And if Restart (the Dance) is any indication, his work has paid off.

Hailing from east Westphalia, he won a DJ contest in 2005 and hasn't looked back. He's performed all over Germany, in cities like Cologne, Hanover, Münster, Hamburg, Dortmund, and Bremen to name a few, and has appeared alongside a slew of electronic music mainstays. Kid Vincent has been billed alongside Tujamo, Showtek, Plastik Funk, Le Shuuk, Chuckie, Cosmo Klein, David Puentez, and many more.

Check out Kid Vincent's Restart (the Dance) EP in full below.

FOLLOW KID VINCENT:

Facebook: facebook.com/KidVincentMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/kidvincent
Instagram: instagram.com/kid.vincent
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lnct1C
YouTube: youtube.com/user/kidvincentofficial

