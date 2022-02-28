Kill The Noise Teams Up With Seven Lions for Stunning Single, "Without You"

Thanks to a decade-long kinship, Kill The Noise and Seven Lions have never wavered in their shared goal of challenging electronic music norms.

Long revered for their ability to fluidly oscillate across the spectrum of bass music, the pair have joined forces for a new single called "Without You," which will appear on Kill The Noise's upcoming sophomore album EMBRACƎ.

With its melodic sensibilities and progressive house backbone, it's a stark contrast to the tandem's 2019 collab "The Blood," a heavy-hitting psytrance and dubstep hybrid. But the notion that "Without You" is a bit of a departure doesn't make it any less emphatic.

Julia Ross' vocal performance in "Without You" is both eerie and stentorian, floating atop the masterfully layered chords of Kill The Noise and Seven Lions. The two dance music vets produce around her topline with precision, adding more and more depth to the arrangement before bringing it home with a stunning melodic dubstep coda.

Kill The Noise opened up about the new single over the weekend, telling fans in a tweet that they can expect more traditional, "aggressive" music to appear on EMBRACƎ. But the album will be exploratory in its direction, he added, unfettered by genre boundaries.

"It’s not nostalgia but I really spent a lot of time thinking about what pulled me into dance music especially when I started Kill the Noise and friends of mine began their projects," Kill The Noise wrote. "I don’t think people realize that seven lions and I have known each other for over 10 years."

"With all the productions we create, we always try something new," Kill The Noise continued. "If you seek them out, you’ll find it all, dnb, dubstep, psytrance, all kinds of weird hybrid ideas and now progressive house, i really love that these ideas can all live together especially in our shows live."

"Without You" follows "Don't Look Back" (with MOELLE) and "How Ya Like Me Now" (with Wolfgang Gartner and Ericka Guitron) as singles from EMBRACƎ. You can listen to the new track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KILL THE NOISE:

Facebook: facebook.com/killthenoise

Twitter: twitter.com/killthenoise

Instagram: instagram.com/killthenoise

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ytJv5b

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions

Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Hv2cyM