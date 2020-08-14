Kito and ZHU Tap Jeremih for Summertime Anthem "Follow"

ZHU has continuously impressed throughout 2020, most recently on his collaborations with Bob Moses and Tinashe as well as his immaculate Lollapalooza performance.

His latest release is equally stunning. ZHU is joined by Kito and R&B superstar Jeremih for their collaborative effort "Follow," released via Astralwerks.

"Follow" is an effortless combination of Kito's charming, floaty production and ZHU's refined, cinematic sound. This catchy club anthem is set to fill playlists around the globe with its snappy percussion, striking piano chords, and flawless vocal contribution from Jeremih. The release of "Follow" is perfectly timed, as the tune cultivates an end of summer feel we've been searching for. Fans of Kito and ZHU will certainly appreciate the intricate production laid down on this house stunner.

Additionally, "Follow" has been released alongside an animated lyric video, which you can watch below.

