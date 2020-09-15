Watch Kito and ZHU's New Music Video Featuring Dancers from Beyoncé's "Black Is King"

Almost one month later to the day, Kito and ZHU have followed the release of their collaborative track "Follow" with its accompanying official music video. The single, which arrived by way of Astralwerks, features R&B crooner Jeremih.

Directed by Danica Arias Kleinknecht, the video is a breezy, carefree jaunt through the one-of-a-kind topography of The City That Never Sleeps. Upbeat dancing videos like this are typically set against a summery backdrop, flanked by rays of sun, glittering pools, and other tinctures of tropical flair, but Kito and ZHU went in a refreshing direction. The dancers in the video merrily pirouette through New York City's dark tunnels and rainy streets, signifying that even in the darkest of times, humans have the extraordinary ability to find the light.

Adding to the alluring mystique of the "Follow" video is its featuring of Caleb Bonney and Stephen Ojo, who appeared in Beyoncé's acclaimed musical film Black Is King. Bonney, Ojo, and the other dancers do a fantastic job breathing life into the foot-tapping deep house and pop hybrid.

You can watch the video in full below.

