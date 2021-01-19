Pendulum's KJ Sawka Reveals New Alias, With Music Out This Week

KJ Sawka has always been a man of many projects, and it looks like he's ready to showcase his next chapter of music. The Pendulum and Destroid artist has announced his new duo The Private Language, and previewed new music that's set to arrive this week.

It's unclear as to what the full backstory behind the enigmatic project is, or what prompted its inception, but digging into the project makes it clear these masked artists are not in this for a quick gimmick. What started as experimenting in the studio in 2020 became something greater, yielding a long-form project soon to be revealed. "They’ve waited their whole life to make this one record," the group's site reaffirms.

In short order, the group is set to make their debut with a remix of BT and Iraina Mancini's "The War." From what we gleaned in the preview, the record strikes a perfect balance between grungy bass and delicate melody, leaning heavily into the drum 'n' bass elements planted in the original track.

The Private Language's remix of "The War" arrives this Friday, January 22nd.