Pendulum's KJ Sawka Reveals New Alias, With Music Out This Week

Pendulum's KJ Sawka Reveals New Alias, With Music Out This Week

The Private Language's first offering is a refreshing melodic drum & bass remix for dance music legend BT.
Author:
Publish date:

KJ Sawka has always been a man of many projects, and it looks like he's ready to showcase his next chapter of music. The Pendulum and Destroid artist has announced his new duo The Private Language, and previewed new music that's set to arrive this week.

It's unclear as to what the full backstory behind the enigmatic project is, or what prompted its inception, but digging into the project makes it clear these masked artists are not in this for a quick gimmick. What started as experimenting in the studio in 2020 became something greater, yielding a long-form project soon to be revealed. "They’ve waited their whole life to make this one record," the group's site reaffirms

In short order, the group is set to make their debut with a remix of BT and Iraina Mancini's "The War." From what we gleaned in the preview, the record strikes a perfect balance between grungy bass and delicate melody, leaning heavily into the drum 'n' bass elements planted in the original track. 

The Private Language's remix of "The War" arrives this Friday, January 22nd.

Related

pjimage (24)
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Confirms New Music With Toro Y Moi is Out Next Week

Flume is tying up loose threads with his latest announcement.

Habstrakt
FEATURES

Word of Mouth: Habstrakt Drops New Anthem, RÜFÜS DU SOL is Back With a New Single, and More This Week!

Word of Mouth brings you the latest dance music tunes.

unnamed (2) (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Bass Music Heavyweights Unite On Excision and Wooli's "Evolution (The Remixes)"

Excision and Wooli assemble the bass music hive mind for an unrelenting remix offering.

Armin-van-Buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Shares Preview of New Single Out Next Week—And It's Not What You'd Expect

A dance pop single from the trance legend could be on the way.

Seven Lions, Excision, and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Reveals Collab with Excision and Wooli Coming This Week

Seven Lions recruited Excision and Wooli for one of the biggest bass music collaborations to date.

Jauz and Snails
FEATURES

Word of Mouth: Jauz and Snails Unleash Massive Collab, Ghastly Drops Debut Album, and More This Week!

The biggest and baddest dance music releases this week.

Pendulum
MUSIC RELEASES

Rob Swire Says New Pendulum Single is Dropping in Less Than Two Weeks

The new update comes just days after a teaser was posted on the band's social media accounts.

fineart
INTERVIEWS

We Caught up With Friction to Talk About His FineArt Alias and Insane Work Ethic

The Drum and Bass legend talks about FineArt single, Maraki Records, Friction album and more.