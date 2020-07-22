KLOUD and Wasiu Release Collaborative Verbal Protest Track "Matter"

With dramatic chorale samples, flurrying drum machines, and emotionally charged vocals, a new collaboration from the mysterious A.I. producer KLOUD and Nigerian-Haitian rapper Wasiu is a force to be reckoned with. The track, titled "MATTER," was released July 20 via Lowly, with half of its proceeds to be donated to Color of Change and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Straight out of the gate, "MATTER" commands attention with its powerful vocal samples reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic movie. The chants are quickly joined by pounding bass and rapid-fire drum machine synths, providing the perfect backdrop for Wasiu to drop in with fearless narrative flows detailing the current social climate in America. Wasiu's booming, compelling vocal presence irresistibly delivers his message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I will not be silent. My strongest weapon is my voice and I intend to use it," said Wasiu in a statement on his social media.

Set to KLOUD's hard-hitting, dark techno production style, "MATTER" doesn't back down, instilling passion and intensity in every beat. As a verbal protest track, its potency is comparable to Noname's "Song 33," H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe," and Anderson.Paak's "Lockdown," to name a few. You can listen to the track below.

