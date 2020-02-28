KLOUD Calls for "Danger" in Latest Release via Lowly

KLOUD has been a big name to know in recent months. His latest EP, PRIMAL, was loved by many and described by Run The Trap as a "genre-defying debut". Keeping up the pace, KLOUD is back with an energetic new track, "Danger," coming to a dance floor near you soon.

"Danger" starts off with a suspenseful warning of what's to come. Dropping into a lively house-inspired groove, the track flaunts growling baselines, warping vocals, and catchy synth stabs. The production quality on this song proves once again that KLOUD is a force to be reckoned with. There's no doubt that you should get ready for some "Danger" this festival season.

You can catch KLOUD at his upcoming shows around the United States including performances at District in Atlanta, Dancefestopia, and more. Stay up to date with the man in the mask by following KLOUD on his social media pages below.

Click here to stream "Danger," available now on all streaming platforms!

