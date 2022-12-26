Yellow Claw Take On Knock2's House Hit “dashstar*” With Explosive Trap Edit
Knock2's breakthrough house hit "dashstar*" has received the trap treatment from none other than Yellow Claw.
The bass-heavy track was a big part of Knock2's meteoric rise in 2022, a year that saw him catapult to dance music stardom and perform at a slew of headline shows and major festivals, including his colossal debut at EDC Las Vegas.
Now that the influential trap music duo Yellow Claw have put their twist on "dashstar*," the track has gained even more steam heading into 2023, which has the feel of a monster year for the San Diego-based prodigy. In classic Claw fashion, they embellish “dashstar*" with heavy 808s right from the start before flipping the song's distinct lead sounds into a frenetic sequence of distorted synths and eerie plucks.
Yellow Claw's official remix of “dashstar*” is out now via NIGHTMODE. Take a listen below.
