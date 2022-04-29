Knock2 Turns Up the Heat In Fiery Single, "gettin' hott"
Rising star Knock2 has released "gettin' hott," yet another unhinged record befit for any festival stage.
Knock2 has quickly become known for his innovative sound design, creating something wholly unique with each new release. "gettin' hott" is representative of his genius at work, a high-flying house tune replete with energy. His signature synths pair effortlessly with his expertly selected vocals samples and pulsating percussion, further emphasizing his finely tuned skill set.
Knock2 is a force to be reckoned with, rising through the electronic music ranks in just a short amount of time. Genre-defying tracks like "dashstar*" and "Radial" (with Class of 2022 artist ISOxo) have amassed widespread praise and support from a spate of the industry's biggest players. Earlier this year, the prodigious artist flexed his ability to weave through genres on his hard-hitting trap track "JADE," which released via RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.
Listen to "gettin' hott" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.
