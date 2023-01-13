Skip to main content
Knock2 Drops Hotly Anticipated Festival Anthem, "Make U SWEAT!"

"Make U SWEAT!" is the first single from Knock2's upcoming sophomore EP.

c/o Press

Knock2 is kicking off 2023 with a high-intensity house track, "Make U SWEAT!" on NIGHTMODE

After releasing his breakout record "dashstar*" last year, Knock2 has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the dance music scene. Its major players are taking notice—the blossoming DJ and producer made his debut at EDC Las Vegas in 2022 and just before the year wrapped up, "dashstar*" received an big official remix from influential trap music duo Yellow Claw. 

A dancefloor filler, "Make U SWEAT!" is signature Knock2. He amps up his production with crisp drum programming, resonant synths and relentless, bottomless bass. Take a listen to the new track below.

Knock2
MUSIC RELEASES

By Lennon Cihak
REZZ Spiral Tour
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Drops Filthy Collab with Wreckno and Quackson on HypnoVision Records

The track, which Rezz recently debuted at Philly's Hijinx Festival, arrives under her own HypnoVision Records banner.

By Rachel Freeman
edsea
EVENTS

Rock the Boat: EDC Reveals New Floating Music Festival, EDSea

Fear naut: EDC is finally taking to the seas.

By Jason Heffler

Knock2 has not allowed himself to be limited by genres. The San Diego-based prodigy has quickly turned heads through a myriad of powerhouse releases, including a bevy of tracks on RL Grime's venerated Sable Valley imprint.

Knock2 further perpetuated his sound by dropping a number of massive remixes in the niteharts album, a collaborative effort with EDM.com Class of 2022 star ISOxo. He provided pulverizing reworks of "Beam," "Nightrealm" and "Aarena," among others.

A few days ago, Knock2 took to Twitter to announce the upcoming release of his sophomore EP, ROOM202, with "Make U SWEAT!" as its lead single.

Follow Knock2:

Twitter: twitter.com/knock2music
Instagram: instagram.com/knock2music
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OHeylI

Tags
terms:
NIGHTMODEKnock2New MusicHouse Music

