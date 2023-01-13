Knock2 Drops Hotly Anticipated Festival Anthem, "Make U SWEAT!"

Knock2 is kicking off 2023 with a high-intensity house track, "Make U SWEAT!" on NIGHTMODE.

After releasing his breakout record "dashstar*" last year, Knock2 has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the dance music scene. Its major players are taking notice—the blossoming DJ and producer made his debut at EDC Las Vegas in 2022 and just before the year wrapped up, "dashstar*" received an big official remix from influential trap music duo Yellow Claw.

A dancefloor filler, "Make U SWEAT!" is signature Knock2. He amps up his production with crisp drum programming, resonant synths and relentless, bottomless bass. Take a listen to the new track below.

Knock2 has not allowed himself to be limited by genres. The San Diego-based prodigy has quickly turned heads through a myriad of powerhouse releases, including a bevy of tracks on RL Grime's venerated Sable Valley imprint.

Knock2 further perpetuated his sound by dropping a number of massive remixes in the niteharts album, a collaborative effort with EDM.com Class of 2022 star ISOxo. He provided pulverizing reworks of "Beam," "Nightrealm" and "Aarena," among others.

A few days ago, Knock2 took to Twitter to announce the upcoming release of his sophomore EP, ROOM202, with "Make U SWEAT!" as its lead single.

