Skip to main content
Knock2 Puts the Pedal to the Metal In Riveting Sophomore EP, "ROOM202"

Knock2 Puts the Pedal to the Metal In Riveting Sophomore EP, "ROOM202"

Knock2 shows why he's on the shortlist of artists to watch in 2023 with his latest long-form project.

c/o Knock2

Knock2 shows why he's on the shortlist of artists to watch in 2023 with his latest long-form project.

After checking into ROOM202, there's simply no reason to leave.

Knock2 has released his sophomore EP, which is akin to a non-stop party where the energy never fades. It's a tantalizing blend of thumping beats and euphoric melodies from the outset, with "Make U SWEAT!" leading the full-speed charge. The dance-inducing riffs continue on "REWiND," a similarly high-energy track with colorful, vocaloid-like leads that are anything but ordinary. 

On the collaborative front, Knock2 teams up with Dev, who delivers an alluring topline before the arrangement launches into a soaring blend of vocal chops and heart-pounding kicks and never looks back. Knock2 and fussy deliver a collaboration with a similarly playful appeal in the EP's closer, "Rock Ur World," which sees the surging producer employ a genre-defying blend of leads with an almost chiptune-like consistency.  

Techno and house music have experienced a meteoric stateside resurgence in popularity over the last year and continue to coalesce the majority of the mainstream-level attention throughout the dance music community. But in a sphere that's rapidly becoming saturated, Knock2 represents a bold new standout—and his sophomore EP is likely the catalyst for what will be increasingly visible recognition.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

KNOCK2 2023 PRESS SHOT
MUSIC RELEASES

Knock2 Puts the Pedal to the Metal In Riveting Sophomore EP, "ROOM202"

Knock2 shows why he's on the shortlist of artists to watch in 2023 with his latest long-form project.

By Cameron Sunkel
skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Euphoric New Single With Bladee, "Real Spring"

Hot off the heels of three January singles, Skrillex continues to explore and define the sounds of 2023.

By Rachel Freeman
movement
EVENTS

Movement Teases 2023 Lineup With Headliners Charlotte de Witte, Underworld

The iconic Detroit festival also confirmed performances by TSHA, Green Velvet and a B2B set from Dom Dolla and John Summit, among others.

By Jason Heffler

Take a listen to Knock2's ROOM202 EP below.

Follow Knock2:

Twitter: twitter.com/knock2music
Instagram: instagram.com/knock2music
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OHeylI

Related

Knock2
MUSIC RELEASES

Knock2 Turns Up the Heat In Fiery Single, "gettin' hott"

Knock2's latest is yet another showcase of his prodigious approach to dance music production.

Knock2
MUSIC RELEASES

Knock2 Drops Hotly Anticipated Festival Anthem, "Make U SWEAT!"

"Make U SWEAT!" is the first single from Knock2's upcoming sophomore EP.

Collage Maker-26-Dec-2022-11.14-AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Yellow Claw Take On Knock2's House Hit “dashstar*” With Explosive Trap Edit

The Dutch bass music extraordinaries cross paths with Knock2 in a massive collaboration.

sippy
MUSIC RELEASES

SIPPY Celebrates Success With Headbang-Worthy "Run It Up" EP

SIPPY isn't holding back with her latest long-form project.

Hairitage
MUSIC RELEASES

Hairitage Puts the Pedal to the Metal on New "Freeway" EP

Buckle up for this one.

getter
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Brings Diverse Sonic Palette Under One Roof With "Some Creatures" EP

Getter's latest marks one of his most comprehensive long form projects to date.

kid (Eddie Diaz)
MUSIC RELEASES

K?D Returns With New EP 'Find Paradise'

K?D shows his versatility in his debut long-form project.

riot ten
MUSIC RELEASES

Riot Ten Drops Riveting Sophomore Album, "Hype or Die: Homecoming"

The neck-breaking bass producer will support his new LP with a 45-date tour this fall.