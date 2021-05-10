Listen to KOAN Sound's Colossal New "Chronos" EP

Listen to KOAN Sound's Colossal New "Chronos" EP

The iconic UK producers are back with a new EP, and it's quite possibly their heaviest yet.
The iconic UK producers are back with a new EP, and it's quite possibly their heaviest yet.

Following suit from their last EP, 2020's Silk Wave, iconic UK electronic duo KOAN Sound have dropped a scorching new record titled Chronos.

The new EP consists of four tracks, kicking things off with the titular "Chronos," a massive deep bass tune filled with grimy undertones of dubstep and liquid bass. Following next is "Red Shift," another banger that comes dripping with KOAN Sound’s signature bass elements, before "Traverse," a kinetic jam with a faster cadence and earth-rattling low end.

Finishing off the EP is "Aeon," a slow-building track that rises and falls with hypersonic synths, punchy kicks, and a bass patch pulled straight from the depths of the underworld.

KOAN Sound's "Chronos" EP released on May 7th, 2021.

KOAN Sound are known to throw down some heavy tunes, but Chronos is something of another world, turning things up to the next level with its production. With jazz influences at their core, the masterful duo bring a funk-driven approach to bass music, mixing it with new-age sound design for a style wholly their own.

The syncopation, precision, and intelligent nature KOAN Sound have woven in their production is prevalent in this new EP, albeit something that has always been recognizable in the distinct music they release. You can find the record on streaming platforms here and listen below.

