Kosling and BlackCode Share New Collab, “Like Home” ft. Robbie Rosen

Following up their two 2019 collaborations together, Kosling and BlackCode have kicked off 2020 with a new single featuring Robbie Rosen, “Like Home.”

Just two years ago French DJ/producer Kosling was making his debut on Proximity with his emotional progressive house track, “Believe.” Despite Kosling’s limited social media presence at the time, his main stage-ready sound launched his career, and his tracks are now being played at clubs internationally. His collaboration, “When We Were Young” was even featured in Tomorrowland's official aftermovie. Even as his career has skyrocketed since his 2018 release, Kosling has maintained a longstanding relationship with the beloved Proximity record label and continues to deliver new singles periodically.

Just eight months ago, Proximity unveiled “Supernova” featuring Alessa, a dreamy collaboration from Kosling and Italian DJ/producer BlackCode (real name Lorenzo Lustrissimi). The track’s nostalgic tone and atmospheric energy impressed fans and even the biggest DJs worldwide, including David Guetta and Afrojack. The two later followed up their collaboration with “Find The Love,” released in September of last year.

Now, Kosling and BlackCode give us the third chapter enlisting the vocals of Robbie Rosen for their new track, “Like Home.” Influenced by artists like Avicii, Daft Punk, and Axwell, “Like Home” transports listeners to early days of progressive house. Rosen’s vocals are carried by bright synths and a driving beat, making for an expertly crafted festival anthem.

Kosling has said that many projects are in the works, and fans can expect to hear many more releases throughout 2020.

Stream or download Kosling and BlackCode's "Like Home" ft. Robbie Rosen, out now on Proximity.

