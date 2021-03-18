Deluxe Edition of Koven's Stunning "Butterfly Effect" Lands on Monstercat

The extended edition of Koven's Monstercat debut includes remixes from Ilan Bluestone, The Prototypes, Fox Stevenson, and more.

Early last year, drum & bass duo Koven released their stunning Monstercat debut album, Butterfly Effect. Almost a year later, the much-anticipated Deluxe Edition of the album has been released, and it's full of remixes from some rather impressive artists, as promised.

With an already dazzling offering in Butterfly Effect, Koven has elevated their Monstercat debut album with an all-star remix roster and even more tantalizing originals. Butterfly Effect Deluxe features a slew of some of drum & bass' top artists on remix duties, including A.M.C, REAPER, The Prototypes, Grafix, and BCee, all putting their unique spin on album favorites like "Followers," "Worlds Collide," "Shut My Mouth," and "For Me," among others.

Koven also pulled talent from beyond the world of drum & bass to reimagine Butterfly Effect, enlisting "tronce" titan Ilan Bluestone to take on "Missing" and Franky Nuts to rework "Give You Up" with a unique hybrid bass approach. Fellow Monstercat and Disciple artist Oliverse serves up a fantastic, old school dubstep remix of "Stars," and Fox Stevenson flexes his drum & bass muscles on a remix of "YES."

Also included on Butterfly Effect (Deluxe Edition) are brilliant new Koven originals "Light Up," and the previously released "Numb," "Good Enough," and the VIP of the record's titular track to round the extended album out.

Butterfly Effect Deluxe is out now and can be found on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KOVEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/KOVENUK

Twitter: twitter.com/KOVENuk

Instagram: instagram.com/kovenuk

Spotify: spoti.fi/3l8dQxN