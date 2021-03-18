Deluxe Edition of Koven's Stunning "Butterfly Effect" Lands on Monstercat

Deluxe Edition of Koven's Stunning "Butterfly Effect" Lands on Monstercat

The extended edition of Koven's Monstercat debut includes remixes from Ilan Bluestone, The Prototypes, Fox Stevenson, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

The extended edition of Koven's Monstercat debut includes remixes from Ilan Bluestone, The Prototypes, Fox Stevenson, and more.

Early last year, drum & bass duo Koven released their stunning Monstercat debut album, Butterfly Effect. Almost a year later, the much-anticipated Deluxe Edition of the album has been released, and it's full of remixes from some rather impressive artists, as promised.

With an already dazzling offering in Butterfly Effect, Koven has elevated their Monstercat debut album with an all-star remix roster and even more tantalizing originals. Butterfly Effect Deluxe features a slew of some of drum & bass' top artists on remix duties, including A.M.CREAPERThe Prototypes, Grafix, and BCee, all putting their unique spin on album favorites like "Followers," "Worlds Collide," "Shut My Mouth," and "For Me," among others. 

Koven also pulled talent from beyond the world of drum & bass to reimagine Butterfly Effect, enlisting "tronce" titan Ilan Bluestone to take on "Missing" and Franky Nuts to rework "Give You Up" with a unique hybrid bass approach. Fellow Monstercat and Disciple artist Oliverse serves up a fantastic, old school dubstep remix of "Stars," and Fox Stevenson flexes his drum & bass muscles on a remix of "YES."

Also included on Butterfly Effect (Deluxe Edition) are brilliant new Koven originals "Light Up," and the previously released "Numb," "Good Enough," and the VIP of the record's titular track to round the extended album out.

Butterfly Effect Deluxe is out now and can be found on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KOVEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/KOVENUK
Twitter: twitter.com/KOVENuk
Instagram: instagram.com/kovenuk
Spotify: spoti.fi/3l8dQxN

Related

Koven by Chelone Wolf _web fb_29
INTERVIEWS

KOVEN Talk All Things Butterfly Effect, Influences, and More [Interview]

KOVEN's debut album, 'Butterfly Effect' is out now.

amc koven
MUSIC RELEASES

A.M.C Injects Koven's "Followers" With Pure Energy

The A.M.C remix of "Followers" is out now via Monstercat.

koven
MUSIC RELEASES

KOVEN. Return with Give You Up / Followers via Monstercat

The new singles were released on December 10th via Monstercat.

Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead Unveil Deluxe Edition of "We Are Deadbeats (Vol. 4)"

The compilation contains remixes from Sippy, Eprom, Blanke, and more.

KOVEN
MUSIC RELEASES

Koven. Share Cinematic Piece "Never Have I Felt This"

Koven. have set a standard for cinematic bass music. 'Never Have I Felt Like' this is certainly no exception.

Monstercat Silk
NEWS

Monstercat Acquires Silk Music, Opens Door to Progressive House and Downtempo

The strategic acquisition gives Monstercat its third brand alongside Uncaged and Instinct.

697bc4b0-f079-4a31-b774-b20107778f71
MUSIC RELEASES

Ilan Bluestone Debuts Scars Remixed Album

Featuring Maor Levi, Cosmic Gate, Koven, Rafaël Frost and more

infected mushroom
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Remixes Pegboard Nerds' "Hero" Ahead of Twitch DJ Set for Monstercat

The remix, and Stonebank's remix of Infected Mushroom's "Spitfire" were released as part of Monstercat's Holiday Remix Exchange series.