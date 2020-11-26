A.M.C Injects Koven's "Followers" With Pure Energy

The A.M.C remix of "Followers" is out now via Monstercat.
Drum & bass super duo Koven wowed listeners with their Monstercat debut album, Butterfly Effect, back in March. Now, drum & bass maven A.M.C has just offered up his take on one of the album's stunning singles, "Followers," and it's full of his signature energy.

A.M.C's remix of "Followers" is a relentlessly vigorous offering from Drum&BassArena's 2019 "Best DJ" winner. Following up his own 2019 debut album, the aptly titled Energy, an EP release with four VIPs from the album, and a slew of impressive singles, A.M.C cranks "Followers" up to eleven with classically punchy drums, rugged bass work, and a four-to-the-floor section designed to dominate the dance floor. 

The massive remix is one of several to be released from the Butterfly Effect album, the deluxe version of which will include them all, and is slated for release in early 2021. BCee's dazzling remix of "For Me" was previously released in October, and more reworks are on the way from some very impressive artists, yet to be announced. 

For now, A.M.C's thrilling remix of "Followers" is out now and available via Monstercat. It can be streamed or purchased here

