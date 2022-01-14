KRANE, Juelz and Heimanu Collide on Soaring Wave Track, "Moonbeams"

Skip to main content
"Moonbeams" is the powerhouse trap collab you didn't know you needed to kick off the new year.

After teasing their new collaboration last April, KRANE, Juelz and Heimanu have finally released the hotly anticipated "Moonbeams" by way of Proximity.

The high-powered trio has set the tone for the wave music genre in 2022. "Moonbeams" captures the essence of each of their sounds, fusing them into a spine-chilling joyride that's nothing short of immaculate.

This notion is bolstered by the complexity of the track, which continuously increases as the arrangement moves along, adding new layers and recapturing the attention of listeners over and over again. The tune is a natural evolution for each artist, showcasing their growth and competency while offering a refreshing sound.

Check out "Moonbeams" below.

While "Moonbeams" is the first release of the year for KRANE, Juelz, and Heimanu, they each ended 2021 on a high note. KRANE dropped the third volume of his long-running SESSIONS series as well as a candid album called Getting Better. Juelz is hot off the heels of his Paradise Lost concept album and Heimanu dropped his Raaen / Die Awake EP back in September 2021. 

You can listen to "Moonbeams" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KRANE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kranemakesposts
Twitter: twitter.com/KRANEmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/krane
Spotify: spoti.fi/3b9LUpV

FOLLOW JUELZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/bbjuelz
Twitter: twitter.com/bbjuelz
Instagram: instagram.com/bbjuelz
Spotify: sptfy.com/6GGe

FOLLOW HEIMANU:

Facebook: facebook.com/heimanu
Twitter: twitter.com/Heimanu_
Instagram: instagram.com/heimanu__
Spotify: spoti.fi/3A1zblR

