KRANE Shares Highly Anticipated Collaborative Album, "SESSIONS, Vol. 3"

The acclaimed artist's "SESSIONS" series has finally returned with collabs with Heimanu, capshun, and more.

Still riding high off the success of his sophomore album Getting Better, a 7-track project that truly showcased his knack for producing uplifting electronica with indie undertones, KRANE has finally shared the third edition of his collaborative SESSIONS project.

Boasting one of the bass music scene’s most eclectic and refined sounds, the tastemaker made his start on SoundCloud in 2015 with forward-thinking trap and future bass anthems such as “Propane” and “Movin,” ultimately working with the likes of Keys N Krates, TOKiMONSTA, and many more before releasing his debut album Fallout in 2017.

KRANE’s SESSIONS series was launched as a way for him to collaborate with talented, rising producers and give them a well-deserved chance to shine. SESSIONS back in 2017 included collaborative efforts with now-household names such as DNMO, Laxcity and sober rob, and SESSIONS, Vol. 3 acts as a gateway into the sounds of the future in a similar way.

Explosive tracks such as “Reva” with Australian talent Heimanu and “Startup” with Neon Sound add a bright note to the record, while laid-back gems like “Coastal” with capshun and “Sea Of Flowers“ with Akame perfectly showcase KRANE’s ability to combine immersive soundscapes with playful melodies. In contrast, “Mirrors” and “Pipeline” with Acyan and Arbetter, respectively, see KRANE return to his heavier roots. Meanwhile, “Wildfire” features Hypercolour, a mysterious production supergroup ostensibly including KRANE himself.

Listen to SESSIONS, Vol. 3 in full below.

