KRANE and The Griswolds Team Up for Emotional Future Bass Anthem "All I Need"

Coming off the release of two EPs, KRANE is back with The Griswolds for a beautifully crafted collaboration.

"All I Need" combines KRANE's cinematic soundscapes with bold, emotional vocals from The Griswolds. The track is everything we wanted and needed from KRANE for his first Dim Mak release of 2020 and serves as a taste of his highly anticipated sophomore LP.

"For me, this song is about old repetitive things and being resigned to the destructive patterns when we struggle," KRANE said in a statement. "It’s about that stuck feeling when we think we are missing something. ‘All I Need’ was written at a time in life when I was contending with these wasteful patterns, and I think others may be too. And through trying and failing, what’s left is this feeling of time wasted and feeling that life is elsewhere. We know how the cycle ends, but we keep going back to them again and again."

Stream "All I Need" below, available now on all streaming platforms.

Producers can also check out the recently released seventh installment of KRANE's Splice Sample Pack Collection.

