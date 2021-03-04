Watch KREAM's House Set from an Icy Mountaintop in Norway

Watch KREAM's House Set from an Icy Mountaintop in Norway

Filmed at the edge of the Stegastein Outlook in Norway, the duo threw down a mix of 100% unreleased mashups, remixes, and upcoming singles.
Author:
Publish date:

KREAM (via YouTube)

Almost one year ago to date Norwegian house duo KREAM—who are also brothers—launched their LIQUID : LAB mixshow in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consisting of unreleased music and secret edits from their sets, the series has since grown into a larger project of live sets and episodes filmed in stunning locations.

For their most recent LIQUID : LAB set, the duo threw down a mix of 100% unreleased mashups, remixes, and upcoming singles with tunes from artists ranging from ZHU and Diplo to Kanye West and Travis Scott. Sweeping drone footage of the set was filmed at the edge of the Stegastein Outlook in Aurland, Norway, making for a breathtaking view. Fresh music and mashups combined with sensational scenes make for an invigorating and thrilling experience.

Check out the performance in full below.

In addition to creating this inspiring project, KREAM has also been pumping out stellar music, collaborating with Steve Aoki, ZOHARA, Black Caviar, Clara Mae, and more. Keep your eyes out for their new single "Take Control," which is set to drop on Tiësto's Musical Freedom Records this Friday, March 5th.

Find the full LIQUID : LAB Vol. 4 tracklist here.

FOLLOW KREAM:

Facebook: facebook.com/wearekream
Twitter: twitter.com/wearekream
Instagram: instagram.com/wearekream
Spotify: spoti.fi/3c1QLdU

Related

Steve Aoki Kream
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki and KREAM Drop Stunning Visuals for House Single "L I E S"

An artistic display of lyrics, lasers, and the smashed faces.

photo-of-vinyl-player-1135995
FEATURES

April's Top 10 Tracks Across the House Music Spectrum

From heavy-hitters like Pryda and deadmau5 to rising producers like Massane and Slow Hearts, April saw stellar house music releases.

Screen Shot 2020-10-19 at 9.46.04 PM
FEATURES

Watch Dzeko Drop a Massive DJ Set Live from Niagara Falls

Dzeko has taken the livestreaming game to new heights.

Kream Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

PREMIERE: KREAM & RANI Step out of Shadows in Video for “Go Somewhere”

KREAM & RANI make their debut appearance in the official music video for “Go Somewhere,” out now on Big Beat Records.

1-9-1
MUSIC RELEASES

KREAM Teams Up with Eden Prince for New Single "Ain't Thinkin Bout You"

Toplined by U.K. vocalist Louisa, the track is out now through Big Beat Records.

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 2.26.16 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares Full Subsidia Virtual Stage Set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands Stream

Watch the immersive 3D set in full.

twocolors
MUSIC RELEASES

twocolors Premiere New Deep House and Pop Hybrid "Lovefool" [Exclusive]

The duo's new single is more than just a cover of The Cardigans' 1990s hit.

Electric Zoo Festival in NYC (2018)
EVENTS

Big Beat Records Throws Exclusive Electric Zoo Pre-Party With WHIPPED CREAM, KREAM, and more!

Big Beat Records shows the world why it's been leading the dance music world since it's launch in 1987