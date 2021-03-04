Watch KREAM's House Set from an Icy Mountaintop in Norway

Almost one year ago to date Norwegian house duo KREAM—who are also brothers—launched their LIQUID : LAB mixshow in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consisting of unreleased music and secret edits from their sets, the series has since grown into a larger project of live sets and episodes filmed in stunning locations.

For their most recent LIQUID : LAB set, the duo threw down a mix of 100% unreleased mashups, remixes, and upcoming singles with tunes from artists ranging from ZHU and Diplo to Kanye West and Travis Scott. Sweeping drone footage of the set was filmed at the edge of the Stegastein Outlook in Aurland, Norway, making for a breathtaking view. Fresh music and mashups combined with sensational scenes make for an invigorating and thrilling experience.

Check out the performance in full below.

In addition to creating this inspiring project, KREAM has also been pumping out stellar music, collaborating with Steve Aoki, ZOHARA, Black Caviar, Clara Mae, and more. Keep your eyes out for their new single "Take Control," which is set to drop on Tiësto's Musical Freedom Records this Friday, March 5th.

Find the full LIQUID : LAB Vol. 4 tracklist here.

