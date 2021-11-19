Krewella and BEAUZ Team Up for Anthemic Dance Track, "Never Been Hurt"

With their newest single "Never Been Hurt," a collab with BEAUZ, sister-duo Krewella triumphantly returns to the airwaves in a sizzling arrangement of pop and deep house.

Released today via Krewella's own Mixed Kids Records, "Never Been Hurt" is a love-inspired anthem complete with a four-on-the-floor beat and a thick bassline. Pitched vocal chops and sultry lyrical elements swirl with a hypnotic punch in the track: "Touch me like heaven is real," it begins before an eventual closing verse—courtesy of BEAUZ—adds depth and edge.

Check out the angsty "Never Been Hurt" below.

"The inspiration comes from the feeling of the body and heart slowly opening its doors again after being calloused by the pain of love," Krewella said in a joint press statement. "Surrendering to intimacy is a leap of faith, and in a way, memories of past loss or trauma become erased when we are ready to experience love again in its pure innocence."

"When we received 'Never Been Hurt' from [Krewella], its dark and contemporary style, along with its story, immediately resonated with us," BEAUZ added. "After several back and forths, we were able to come up with an edgy vocal chop lead complemented by an infectious bassline, as well as contributing our own vocals into this dream collaboration."

Watch the visualizer for "Never Been Hurt" here:

