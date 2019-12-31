New Krewella Song Featured in Orangetheory Fitness Campaign

As part of a new partnership with Orangetheory Fitness, fans can now listen to Krewella's second single, "Greenlights." It's a cut from the duo's forthcoming album, zer0.

Krewella's Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf announced their upcoming studio-length album in early December, dropping the lead single, "Good On You," at the time.

Now, the duo has teased their second single, "Greenlights," in a new ad placement with the popular fitness franchise Orangetheory. The company is launching the spot as part of their "Welcome To More Life" campaign. The campaign arrives as the company continues to aggressively grow. The fitness chain crossed $1 billion in revenue in 2018 and is pulling out the stops in order to operate 2,500 studios and achieve 2.5 million members by 2024.

Krewella seem to share a similarly growth-oriented mindset as they approach this new chapter. The duo commented, "We were so inspired to write a song that exhibited the meaning of ‘more life’ we’re constantly searching for different ways to tear down our own insecurities, barriers, or whatever else gets in the way of us growing as people."

Krewella will be officially releasing "Greenlights" on January 17th. The duo's full album, zer0, arrives on January 31st.

