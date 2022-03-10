Listen to Krewella's Visceral Third Album, "The Body Never Lies"

After a period of deeply personal self-examination, Krewella have emerged with a brand new album.

The barnstorming electronic music duo have dropped the curtain on The Body Never Lies, their third album and most intimate one to date. It's their first full-length record since 2020's Zer0, which arrived seven years after their breakthrough debut, Get Wet.

From the frenetic drum & bass rhythms of "In The Water" to the soaring synths of "6 Feet," the album is visceral and designed to indulge the senes. And after looking inward, it's clear that Krewella wrote the record with a renewed sense of spirituality.

"The clench of a fist, the pit in your stomach, the fluid in your veins; the body is a sensor, messenger, keeper of stories, a fortress of the soul, an instrument of knowing, a rocket ship to other worlds," Krewella said in a joint statement. "Every cell, pore, and bone recalls the past, absorbs the present, and senses the future. The Body Never Lies is at times an angry, sometimes feverish, but always a euphoric conversation about feeling, remembering, and existing in our individual vessels that encase our soul and memories."

Krewella are set to take The Body Never Lies on the road in an eponymous tour, which covers two months of live shows and will hit Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Denver, among other major cities. It kicks off April 1st in Seattle.

You can listen to The Body Never Lies in full below and find the album on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KREWELLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/krewella

Instagram: instagram.com/krewella

Twitter: twitter.com/Krewella

Spotify: spoti.fi/3x6gmfv