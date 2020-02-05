Krewella Release Long-Awaited Sophomore Album, Zer0

Sisters Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf (collectively known as Krewella) are longtime fixtures of the electronic dance music universe, making the pair a household name and a force to be reckoned with around the globe. They began their musical journey with their debut EP, Play Hard in 2012, and rose to worldwide fame over the course of the next five years - releasing radio hits such as "Alive," their 2017 viral single "New World," as well as their most recent single, "Greenlights," which racked up over a million streams in just over a week.

Now, the world has finally witnessed the triumphant return of Krewella with the release of the duo’s long-awaited sophomore album, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about its arrival.

The LP, titled zer0, is comprised of 11 tracks that will take listeners on an incredible journey through the complex emotional, spiritual, and cultural layers that make up each and every one of us. Behind the title lies the paradoxical significance of the number zero. According to the Yousaf sisters, “Zero is infinity, but it is also emptiness, purity, innocence, something void of concepts or opinions or projection.”

Krewella will be touring globally throughout 2020 to promote the album and ensure its intended international impact. To keep abreast with the Yousaf sisters’ touring schedule and their latest content - including music videos for several of the tracks on the album - be sure to connect with them on social media.

