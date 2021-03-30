KRISCHVN Drops Blistering "Rude Boi" EP on WAKAAN

KRISCHVN Drops Blistering "Rude Boi" EP on WAKAAN

The EP takes Krischvn's innovative sound to the next level.
Author:
Publish date:
The EP takes Krischvn's innovative sound to the next level.

In just a few short years, KRISCHVN has differentiated himself from the pack with his innovative take on trap music. Today, he has delivered his mind-melting Rude Boi EP by way of WAKAAN

Rude Boi serves as a compilation of KRISCHVN's work strung together since the beginning of his career, further elaborating that they are tunes he really loves and has waited a long time to release. He states that the project doesn't focus on genres, but expands on his interests in space and dimensional-related phenomena while also attempts to create "a bridge between super-terrestrial things and music." 

Rude Boi is a wild ride from front to back. KRISCHVN is unrelenting across each of it's five tracks, blindsiding listeners with a volley of heavier elements. The German producer has truly pulled out all the stops, making it his most devastating work yet. 

"SUBTERFUGE" speaks to the uniqueness and versatility of KRISCHVN's sound. While fans may be more familiar with his sound playing on the heavier end, he has repurposed his crisp percussion and chirping synths into a more melodic tune. Though KRISCHVN mainly stays within trap music, his sound is multifaceted production prowess allows him to thrive writing any genre.

Rude Boi is KRISCHVN's second EP released on WAKAAN, following his 2020 EP BAKED. At just 22 years old, the budding talent still has plenty left in the gas tank for fans who simply can't get enough.

Listen to Rude Boi below.

FOLLOW KRISCHVN:

Facebook: facebook.com/krischvn
Twitter: twitter.com/krischvn
Instagram: instagram.com/krischvn
Spotify: spoti.fi/38ndRuI

Related

Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Drops Blistering 7-Track "String Theory" EP

His latest EP features collaborations with dubstep favorites Wooli and Kompany.

Krischvn
MUSIC RELEASES

Krischvn Gets You "Baked" with New EP

The trippy hybrid trap EP from Krischvn is a wild ride.

Buku
MUSIC RELEASES

Buku Expands on Wakaan Debut with "What You See" EP

After the release of his spitfire single “What You See,” fans were left craving more. Now, Buku is back with his full EP.

F1ebsKTw
MUSIC RELEASES

G-Rex Showcases Latest Evolution on Fiery Requiem EP via Wakaan

The high-energy trap and bass producer releases his heaviest work to date

Liquid Stranger
MUSIC RELEASES

Liquid Stranger Drops ASCENSION EP for Valentine's Day

The ASCENSION EP sees Liquid Stranger lean more heavily into dubstep.

Screen Shot 2019-07-25 at 10.39.23 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Hydraulix Delivers Explosive Space Cadet EP via Wakaan

The Australian-born producer made his much-hyped debut with the label ahead of playing their inaugural festival in the fall.

josh-pan
MUSIC RELEASES

josh pan Releases Vibey New EP "the world within"

Pan drops "take your time" music video along with the EP release

Threat_EP_CoverFinal
MUSIC RELEASES

Downlink Drops Long-Awaited Threat EP [Listen]

Downlink's first EP in 7 years