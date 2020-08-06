KSHMR Unveils Dreamz Alias with Stunning Single "Casual" [EXCLUSIVE]

In a day and age when COVID-19 has flung many dance music producers into rabbit holes of creative strangulation, Niles Hollowell-Dhar refuses to succumb. Hollowell-Dhar, a renowned audio engineer and music producer, perhaps best known as KSHMR, is on a mission to prove that the virus can't throttle the game's most ambitious artists.

Enter Dreamz, KSHMR's new alias. The famed DJ and dance music vet took to social media on August 5th, 2020 to announce the project, sending shockwaves through the electronic dance music community via a fortuitous Instagram post announcing the alias.

Dreamz' debut single is a hypnotic electronic ballad called "Casual." The track, which features Nevve, is a pristine offering that holds the typical gravitas of a velvety KSHMR single, under the umbrella of a downtempo slow-burner. A departure from the anthemic KSHMR sound of pre-pandemic yesteryear, "Casual" represents a microcosm of Hollowell-Dhar's versatility.

"I'm excited to start a new chapter with Dreamz, a project very different from KSHMR," Hollowell-Dhar tells EDM.com. "It's more lighthearted, but still me and music I love."

Along with the news of KSHMR's Dreamz moniker came the announcement of Dharma Studio, a music education platform offering sound packs, templates, demo feedback, and tutorials from KSHMR and other Dharma Worldwide artists. "Everybody should have access to this, so I’ve made it affordable with free and pro plans," KSHMR said. "I feel there needs to be a better resource on the internet for upcoming producers, and I hope Dharma Studio provides the knowledge and tools to take your production skills to the next level." To sign up for a Dharma Studio account, navigate here.

You can listen to "Casual" below and stream or download the single on your go-to platform here.

