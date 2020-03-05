You Heard it Here First: KSHMR's Edit of SHAUN and Advanced's "My Bad" ft. Julie Bergan

It looks like Spinnin' Records Asia are pulling out all the stops in their campaign into the eastern EDM market. They've enlisted KSHMR to reimagine K-pop star SHAUN's 2019 collaboration with Korean producer duo Advanced. EDM.com is proud to premiere his edit a day ahead of its official release.

KSHMR (real name Niles Hollowell-Dhar) didn't do it all on his own, though. His edit hinges around vocals contributed by Norwegian singer Julie Bergan. The elements that made the original such a success remain intact, but they've been rearranged in a way that allows for Bergan's memorable verses to shine in the arrangement.

“Different ideas float around and it gets really motivating when you have artists like KSHMR, Julie Bergan, and Advanced,” said SHAUN of the edit in a statement.

“It's not a common opportunity to be collaborating with artists from all different countries, so the collaboration itself is very creative and exciting," added Advanced in a joint statement. "We'd love for everyone to enjoy this great work.”

“I’m over the moon about collaborating with SHAUN & KSHMR!" said Bergan in her own statement. "I absolutely love it when creative people come together, and it’s always really exciting when we can cross borders with it.”

Pre-save or pre-order KSHMR's edit of "My Bad" via Spinnin' Records Asia ahead of its March 6th release here.

