KSHMR and Hard Lights Drop "Over and Out" ft. Charlott Boss

KSHMR (real name Niles Hollowell-Dhar) is back for 2020 and ready to kickstart your weekend with his new single. "Over and Out" is the latest hardstyle track from his Dharma Worldwide imprint, in collaboration with Malaysian DJ/producer Hard Lights and vocals by Charlott Boss. It's a playful single that really packs a punch and is built for all the major festivals the Berkeley native has lined up this year.

The track features classic, uptempo hardstyle production with an eerily fun playground chant by Boss. The melodies have elements of futurism sprinkled in behind the pounding bass lines and synth work. With a big room sound like this, it's easy to see fans shuffling their hearts out to this worldwide.

Dhar said of the collaboration:

"First hearing the vocal from Charlotte Boss transported me to a different world, and right away I had a vision for the production - to take the listener on a journey through space. I love sci-fi and used all the sounds I could find to get it there. I was helped tremendously by the original demo from Charlotte Boss and Hard Lights and couldn’t be happier with the result."

"Over and Out" is the first single Dhar has released this year. It follows behind the success of his 2019 singles "Alone" with Marnik featuring Anjulie and Jeffrey Jey, "Do Bad Well" featuring Nevve, and "Bombay Dreams" featuring Kavita Seth. Last year also brought us his eclectic Paradesi EP. Catch the globally renowned artist live with upcoming shows in Brazil, Mexico, Ultra Music Festival, and the UAE.

Hard Lights hit the scene back in 2014 and has since gained support from some of the top names in EDM including VINAI, Blasterjaxx, Borgore and others. After a collaboration with Dhar, the future looks bright for the Kuala Lumpur native.

