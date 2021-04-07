Watch the Powerful Music Video for KSHMR and Karra's "The World We Left Behind"

KSHMR is currently riding high off the success of his sophomore album Harmonica Andromeda, which was released at the end of last month. The lead single, "The World We Left Behind" with KARRA, is now the first to receive an official music video.

The video tells the story of a young boy who, after losing his mother unexpectedly, journeys across the universe in order to find answers. On his voyage, he comes across numerous obstacles but ultimately learns that the answer has been within himself all along and that it's up to him to forge his own path in life.

The beautiful imagery combines heartwarming multimedia and real-life footage filmed in India, as an homage to KSHMR's roots. He produced many of the VX moments seen in the video himself with the aim to illustrate the world of Harmonica Andromeda as a supernatural experience. The visual components are set to be a full-circle moment for the producer, who drew inspiration in his production on the album from film scores.

KSHMR described "The World We Left Behind" as "the best song [he has] ever made," and his global fanbase has clearly agreed. As the lead single off the Harmonica Andromeda epic, it sets the tone for the album's accompanying visual journey. The Dharma Worldwide label head shared that fans can expect more details to come from the young boy's journey.

You can stream "The World We Left Behind" below and across all platforms here.

FOLLOW KSHMR:

Facebook: facebook.com/KSHMRmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KSHMRmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kshmr

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fU2pHD

FOLLOW KARRA:

Facebook: facebook.com/karramusic/

Twitter: twitter.com/IAMKarraMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/iamkarramusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/314zB9W