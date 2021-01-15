KSHMR Announces New Album, Taps KARRA for First Single "The World We Left Behind"

Last November, KSHMR first teased his forthcoming sophomore album, Harmonica Andromeda. Today, the first single from the record has arrived, "The World We Left Behind," with KARRA.

The Dharma Worldwide label head has cooked up yet another expertly executed worldly tune. KSHMR describes "The World We Left Behind" as "the best song [he has] ever made," further elaborating that "it's a bit Lion King, a bit Porter Robinson." Shimmering synths join KARRA's signature voice atop crawling percussion in "The World We Left Behind," which cultivates a hopeful, dreamy feeling that should resonate with his avid fanbase.

KSHMR tweeted about the album last week, stating that it will take listeners on a journey to various places and times all around the world. If "The World We Left Behind" is any indication of what's to come, we can't wait to see what he has prepared for the March 2021 release of Harmonica Andromeda.

Listen to "The World We Left Behind" below.

