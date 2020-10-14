KUČKA Stuns on Latest Genre-Bending Track, "Ascension"

Experimental pop-electronica artist KUČKA has hit a sweet spot with her latest single, "Ascension." Out today via LuckyMe, the track is a seamless blend of electronic synths, driving percussion rhythms, and silky vocals.

The track tells its story through both its melodic progression and its companion music video, taking us through a dynamic dream world of hollowed-out sonics and cleverly arranged vocal chops. KUČKA's clear, airy vocals are on full display, stealing the show with their lilting cadence and raw expressiveness.

“'Ascension' is about the continual growth that we are all undertaking at every stage of our life," KUČKA said in a press release. "We’re constantly faced with new challenges, whether we realize it or not, and it’s important that we don’t let our fears get in the way of our enjoyment of the process."

"Ascension" is KUČKA's second release this year, following July's "Contemplation." A frequent collaborator with Flume ("Hyperreal," "Smoke & Retribution" and "Voices" with SOPHIE, among others), the two teamed up again for last September's "Drowning," which was KUČKA's return to solo music after a three-year hiatus.

FOLLOW KUČKA:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamkucka

Twitter: twitter.com/iamkucka

Instagram: instagram.com/iamkucka

Spotify: spoti.fi/3510cGI