Kumarion Makes Surprise Monstercat Debut With Dynamic New Single, "Pure Action"

Even through a global pandemic, some artists simply didn't slow things down.

Stateside bass act Kumarion is one such artist, and since the release of his hybrid trap hit "Want It," through drum & bass stompers like "Enemy," "Instinct," and "Wanna," he's solidified his dominance over the stateside drum & bass community. Now, Kumarion makes his Monstercat debut with a roaring new single called "Pure Action" to expand his empire even further.

The skilled producer's latest combines shuffling, syncopated drum breaks with a sporadic yet controlled bassline for a track that's true to its title. The action doesn't quit, even in the breakdown and buildup sections through the effective use of a repeating vocal sample and alarm-like synths that build the energy to release at the drops.

A switch-up in the drum pattern at the second drop ensures that "Pure Action" remains fresh throughout, and falls perfectly in line with Kumarion's previous works, while bringing a new type of energy to the table as 2021's halfway mark approaches.

“Getting my music on Monstercat is one of the many goals that I wanted to achieve when I first started," said Kumarion in a statement. "I love how much they support drum and bass in North America. Really grateful how supportive they’ve been of my project.”

As expected, Kumarion's Monstercat debut is not only a showcase of the young producer's talent, but his penchant for expanding on his own sound in a massive way with each release. Fans will be chomping at the bit to hear what's next from Kumarion in the second half of 2021.

"Pure Action" is out now via Monstercat and can be found here.

