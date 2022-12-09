Skip to main content
Watch the Trippy Music Video for Kx5 and Elderbrook's Haunting House Track, "When I Talk"

"When I Talk" is the fifth single to be released ahead of deadmau5 and Kaskade's debut Kx5 album.

Leah Sems

"When I Talk" is the fifth single to be released ahead of deadmau5 and Kaskade's debut Kx5 album.

After the release of Kx5's latest stunning single, the hype surrounding deadmau5 and Kaskade's collaborative debut album is bubbling over.

"When I Talk" is the fifth single to drop ahead of the album, which is expected to release in early 2023. It's a haunting house record produced in collaboration with Elderbrook, whose feathery vocals are as aching as ever.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and beatsmith stuns with his spellbinding topline, which explores the difficulties of breaking the binds of a loved one who builds emotional walls.

"["When I Talk"] is about barriers. Shutting people out and dealing with that," Elderbrook said in a statement. "The song means a lot to me, I'm so happy to have it coming out finally and to be part of the project."

Check out the official "When I Talk" music video, created by Rising Agency, below and stream the new single here.

"When I Talk" track arrives ahead of a momentous December 10th headlining performance at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Limited tickets are available here.

Kaskade and deadmau5 recently appeared on DJ Spider's "The 20 Podcast" for a rare joint interview to discuss the best way to learn how to produce music and the definition of a "bad DJ set," among other topics. You can watch the full episode below.

