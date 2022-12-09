Watch the Trippy Music Video for Kx5 and Elderbrook's Haunting House Track, "When I Talk"

After the release of Kx5's latest stunning single, the hype surrounding deadmau5 and Kaskade's collaborative debut album is bubbling over.

"When I Talk" is the fifth single to drop ahead of the album, which is expected to release in early 2023. It's a haunting house record produced in collaboration with Elderbrook, whose feathery vocals are as aching as ever.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and beatsmith stuns with his spellbinding topline, which explores the difficulties of breaking the binds of a loved one who builds emotional walls.

"["When I Talk"] is about barriers. Shutting people out and dealing with that," Elderbrook said in a statement. "The song means a lot to me, I'm so happy to have it coming out finally and to be part of the project."

Check out the official "When I Talk" music video, created by Rising Agency, below and stream the new single here.

"When I Talk" track arrives ahead of a momentous December 10th headlining performance at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Limited tickets are available here.

Kaskade and deadmau5 recently appeared on DJ Spider's "The 20 Podcast" for a rare joint interview to discuss the best way to learn how to produce music and the definition of a "bad DJ set," among other topics. You can watch the full episode below.

