deadmau5 and Kaskade Tease Debut Kx5 Album With Second Single, "Take Me High": Listen

Since releasing their debut single, "Escape," earlier this year, Kaskade and deadmau5 have kept fans on the edge of their seats as Kx5.

Today the duo continued to reveal more about the direction of their joint venture by way of "Take Me High," a stunning house record they teased during their EDC Las Vegas 2022 performance, Kx5's first headlining set.

"Take Me High" feels like a natural escalation of "Escape." While the new track is more uptempo and club-focused, its haunting vocals, tense builds and dramatic crescendos are signatures of deadmau5 and Kaskade, who have perhaps signaled a stylistic trend for their collaborative nom de plume.

Listen to “Take Me High” below.

"Take Me High" will be featured alongside “Escape" as a single on Kx5’s yet-to-be-named debut album, which is expected to release in 2023. Given the popularity of "Escape" and the renown of its creators, it'll be one of the year's most anticipated dance albums.

Fans will be glad to hear to hear the wait for more new music will not be a long one. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Kx5 are planning "more studio releases in the coming months" leading up to the album.

Tickets to Kx5's high-profile headlining show at the L.A. Coliseum on December 10th are on sale now. You can stream "Take Me High" here.

Follow Kx5:

Facebook: facebook.com/kx5official

Instagram: instagram.com/kx5official

Twitter: twitter.com/kx5official

Spotify: spoti.fi/3LdKBZl

Follow deadmau5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3QPEwn6

Follow Kaskade:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade

Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade

Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade

Spotify: spoti.fi/3U5ORhn