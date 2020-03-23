Kygo Announces New Album, Golden Hour

Kygo has announced that his third album is finished and on the way. Following 2017's Kids in Love, the Norwegian tropical house trailblazer has revealed his next body of work, Golden Hour. In addition to sharing that it’s completed, he said that fans should expect to hear the first single from the upcoming effort on Friday, March 27th, 2020.

On his social media pages, Kygo (real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic he's had more time to work on music since most of the world is stuck inside. Seeing as many are seeking solace in the promise of incoming warm weather and being outdoors again, a new tropical house soundtrack will be a welcome release.

Back in January, he and Sandro Cavazza teamed up to complete Avicii's unfinished single, "Forever Yours," which he debuted at the tribute concert for the late EDM superstar.

At the time of writing, Kygo has not announced the release date for Golden Hour.

H/T: Your EDM

