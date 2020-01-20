Kygo and Sandro Cavazza Announce Release Date for Avicii Tribute "Forever Yours"

The unreleased tune that fans have been waiting for is finally going to see an official release. Today, Kygo and Sandro Cavazza announced that their tribute song to Avicii, "Forever Yours," will be released on January 24th. The artists involved have also shared that all proceeds from the track will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation in support of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Many fans remember "Forever Yours" as the legendary ID that the late Swedish producer debuted at Ultra Music Festival in 2016. On the pre-save website dedicated to the track, some backstory on the inception of "Forever Yours" was shared:

"During a trip across the US in 2016, Sandro Cavazza played Tim an early version of “Forever Yours.” Heading towards Avicii’s show at Ultra Miami, Tim immediately started working on it on the tour bus and played a demo at the festival. The song was never completed or released while Tim was alive, but now Kygo and Sandro have together produced a version to honor his memory."

"Forever Yours" by Kygo, Avicii, and Sandro Cavazza will come out on Friday, January 24th. Pre-save the upcoming single here.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/kygo

FOLLOW AVICII:

Facebook: facebook.com/avicii

Twitter: twitter.com/Avicii

Instagram: instagram.com/avicii

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/aviciiofficial