Kygo Announces Upcoming Remix of Donna Summer's Legendary Song "Hot Stuff"

Kygo has announced that he will be releasing a remix of the late Donna Summer's legendary 1979 song, "Hot Stuff."

He shared a video teasing the new rework across his social media pages, offering fans a taste of what's to come. In addition to the remix, Kygo has a new music video on the way featuring two of the stars from the Netflix series Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes. In the short clip, you can see what appears to be a nostalgic love story set in the era that Summer helped to soundtrack.

Kygo's latest remix follows his trend of paying homage to some of dance music's most inspiring figures. In 2019, he released a posthumous collaboration with Whitney Houston, "Higher Love," while 2020 saw him take on Tina Turner's iconic single "What's Love Got to Do with It."

Kygo's remix of "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer and its accompanying music video are set to be released on Friday, September 18th.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eY6LwY