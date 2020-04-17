Kygo Links Up with Zak Abel for "Freedom" Off Forthcoming "Golden Hour" Album

It's important to find silver linings when times are dark, and that's exactly what Kygo has shown us with the release of the third single "Freedom" off of his upcoming Golden Hour album. While in quarantine, he's been able to complete the album and release a lighthearted music video to accompany the track. With the uplifting "Freedom," which features UK vocalist Zak Abel, Kygo delivers a single that has us pretending we're drinking cocktails beachside.

"Freedom" features Kygo's signature piano instrumentals, laying down the landscape for the rich vocals. The Norwegian tropical house master created a melody that is bound to get stuck in your head with a soaring, echoing hook and bright, uplifting drop. While he couldn't have predicted it, the aptly titled track really is all we've been looking for.

The coinciding music video is a perfect example of making the best out of the cards you were dealt. Directed by Johannes Lovund, the video explains that it was originally going to be shot in The Maldives. Due to the unforeseen circumstances instead, the two artists filmed some fun clips of them while living in their respective quarantined homes. Filled with positivity, this is exactly what Kygo fans needed to see today.

"Freedom" follows Golden Hour's first two drops, "I"ll Wait" featuring Sasha Sloan and "Like It Is" featuring Zara Larsson and Tyga. So far the collection has been eclectic yet cohesive, with the signature flair that has earned him a devoted following over the years. Golden Hour will be his third studio album following 2017's Kids In Love.

"Freedom" by Kygo featuring Zak Abel is out now. Download or stream across all platforms here.

H/T: idolator.com