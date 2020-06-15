Kygo Partners with Meditation App for Hourlong Mix of Reworked Tracks to Reduce Stress

As his new Golden Hour LP continues its dominant march up the dance charts, Kygo recently offered fans a fresh audial perspective on both the expansive album and his back catalog of music. Teaming up with meditation app Calm, the tropical house pioneer created an hourlong "Golden Hour Chill Mix" chock full of reworked tracks that were specifically crafted for listeners who want to wind down and reduce stress levels.

Taking to Twitter to announce the mix, Kygo wrote that it is a blend of "piano, instrumentals & good vibes."

The announcement also came with a promo video in which he chats about the inspiration behind the collaboration. "Being an artist can definitely be stressful, when you're on the road and you're always traveling to somewhere new and in and out of hotel rooms," he said. "I think if you're struggling with stress or anxiety, meditation is always good. Hopefully this playlist can help people who are stressed or anxious about something, and it's a very calm playlist."

Kygo joins Above & Beyond and Moby as electronic music artists to release music and specially curated mixes with Calm. Major artists outside of the dance music realm include Sam Smith, Five Seconds Of Summer, and Sigur Rós, among many others.

You can check out Kygo's "Golden Hour Chill Mix" via Calm here and stream his Golden Hour album in its entirety below.

