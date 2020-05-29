Three years after the release of his sophomore album Kids In Love, Kygo has now released his third LP, Golden Hour.

Golden Hour is signature Kygo, structured heavily upon whimsical intros, vocal slices, and a tropical feel. The Norwegian super-producer taps loads of talent on his 18-track album, including Zac Brown, OneRepublic, Oh Wonder, and many more. "Broken Glass" with Kim Petras is easily one of the catchiest songs on the LP, perfectly crafted with crisp snaps and energizing lyrics. His previously released collaboration with Sasha Sloan, "I'll Wait," will surely be his latest anthem to take over airwaves in the coming weeks.

While Kygo's signature sound has become unmistakable since his meteoric rise and has helped to solidify his international fame, his tracks that move away from the norm are what set this LP apart from the rest of his discography. "Beautiful," featuring past collaborator Sandro Cavazza, retains similar musical elements to his previous works but enhances them by adding lush synths that transform the track into a dancefloor-filler. He also steps a little outside the box with "Like It Is" featuring Zara Larsson and Tyga, as Kygo has included a rare rap feature.

Longtime fans of Kygo will be over the moon with this collection of new summer jams. You can listen to Golden Hour in full below.

