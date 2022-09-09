Kygo, Gryffin and Calum Scott Collide for Uplifting Dance Anthem, "Woke Up in Love"
A new high-profile collab between Kygo, Gryffin and Calum Scott aims to make your heart skip a beat.
The trio have released "Woke Up in Love," tying a bow on the summer of 2022 with an uplifting dance record.
In a stentorian vocal performance, the prolific Scott explores the complex feelings associated with chasing the highs of an elusive love. "Lately, I've been losing these nights / One more heartbreak and I'm done with this / Shadows on the ceiling, they don't fight / But I still argue for the hell of it," he croons.
From there, it's all Kygo and Gryffin, whose bubbly production evokes sun-drenched coasts and toes in the sand. Check out "Woke Up in Love" below.
Meanwhile, Kygo is currently recording a new album. It'll be his fourth LP and first since 2020's scintillating Golden Hour, which featured collabs with Zac Brown, Zara Larsson, Kim Petras, OneRepublic and many more. Whether or not "Woke Up in Love" will appear on the yet-to-be-named LP is unclear at this time.
You can find "Woke Up in Love" on streaming platforms here.
