Kygo and Kim Petras Drop Visually Stunning Music Video for "Broken Glass"

Back in May 2020, Kygo dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album Golden Hour, which boasts features from Oh Wonder, Sasha Sloan, Zara Larsson, OneRepublic, and many more. Today, he's released a music video for his infectious collaboration with Kim Petras, "Broken Glass,"

Directed by Griffin Stoddard, the music video for "Broken Glass" portrays the lyrics quite literally, as Kim Petras dances on top of a run-down car while ash rains down from above. As the video progresses, Petras moves from the inside of the car to dancing with chains on top of it, and shots of her behind broken glass can be seen throughout. Overall, the music video takes on a decidedly darker tone than the upbeat pop hit, as shadowy red and blue hues serve as the backdrop in the majority of the video.

Stream the music video for "Broken Glass" below.

