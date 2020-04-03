Kygo and Sasha Sloan Warm Souls with "I'll Wait"

Kygo has returned for all the lovers out there. His new single "I'll Wait" featuring vocalist Sasha Sloan is here to tug on the heartstrings. The pair previously worked together alongside Gucci Mane on a remix off of his 2017 album Kids In Love. Dropping with the release of the single comes a sweet homemade music video featuring personal footage of Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

The wholesome single speaks to those in a long-distance relationship. Due to the current state of affairs, the number of those facing that kind of hardship is a lot higher than normal. This track will either make you extremely sad or it may make you appreciate the loved ones you are currently missing.

Sloan's vocals pair beautifully with Kygo's production stylings. It's bright, heartwarming, and ladened with his signature acoustic guitar work and piano chords. The relaxing yet effervescent tropical house drop filled with those pan flute notes we've come to immediately identify with one of his singles, makes this a track Kygo fans will wholeheartedly appreciate.

Last week, Kygo (real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) announced that his upcoming album Golden Hour was finally complete and dropped the first single "Like It Is" featuring Zara Larsson and Tyga. This will be the Norwegian producer's third studio album following 2017's Kids in Love. While everyone is cooped up indoors, the warm sunshine music of the tropical house trailblazer is exactly what his fans need. At the time of writing, Dahll has not announced the release date for Golden Hour.

"I'll Wait" by Kygo featuring Sasha Sloan is out now on all platforms. Stream/Download here.

