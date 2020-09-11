Kygo and Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" Surpasses 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

In 2017, Kygo joined forces with superstar songstress Selena Gomez to release "It Ain't Me." The track experienced major success, spending 29 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 while peaking at the #10 spot and becoming Selena's second-longest charting hit at the time.

The duo can now celebrate because their collaborative single has officially surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking a major milestone in Kygo's career. He shared a heartfelt message to his fans announcing the news on his socials.

"It Ain't Me" was the lead single off Kygo's 2017 EP Stargazing, featuring Selena as both the sole vocalist and songwriter. The track spoke about being in a relationship with someone who is unfit to be in one, and coming to the realization when you know you can't help them anymore. It is purportedly about her highly-publicized relationship with Justin Bieber.

Kygo has a lot to be proud of these days after recently scoring the opportunity to perform at the halftime show for Bud Light's "Battle of the Best" gaming tournament. To top it off, he also just purchased a minority take in a top-selling Finnish alcohol company. Selena Gomez is also on the top of her game, recently releasing her first line of cosmetics called Rare Beauty.

You can stream "It Ain't Me" across all streaming platforms here.

