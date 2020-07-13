Kygo and Tina Turner to Release Remix of Iconic Single "What's Love Got to Do with It"

After featuring vocals from the late Whitney Houston on their cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" last summer, Kygo is gearing up for the release of his next big pop crossover. This time, the tropical house trailblazer will assist Tina Turner in a remix of her 1984 classic "What's Love Got to Do with It."

At the time of writing, neither Kygo nor Turner have released a preview of the song, but have shared what is presumed to be the album art for the remix. Alongside information on the release date of the single, Kygo posted to his social media accounts and shared how much of an honor it was to work with an artist of Turner's caliber. "Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with [Tina Turner] this Friday!" he wrote. "'What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist!"

"What's Love Got to Do with It" by Tina Turner and Kygo is set to release on Friday, July 17th. In the meantime, you can listen to the original from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee below.

