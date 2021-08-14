Kygo Drops Sun-Kissed Tropical House Stunner "Love Me Now": Listen
Kygo has returned to finish off the summer strong with a new single called "Love Me Now," out now via RCA Records.
"Love Me Now" features an immaculate summertime vibe representative of Kygo's signature sound. Vocal chops, gorgeous tropical piano chords, and subtle percussive elements blend perfectly with Zoe Wees' unmistakable vocals, making this tune an intoxicating, feel-good summer jam. These two have effortlessly written the perfect ballad to close out the summer, as fans of both artists will be jamming to this until the fall hits.
Check out "Love Me Now" below.
Although Kygo has been relatively quite in 2021 on the new music side of the business, he's still managed to keep himself busy. His Palm Tree Crew brand recently launched a new clothing line with PUMA and announced a music festival in the Hamptons.
Listen to "Love Me Now" on streaming platforms here.
