Get Down to Kyle Kinch's Poolside Tech House Anthem, "Rumpshaker"
Get Down to Kyle Kinch's Poolside Tech House Anthem, "Rumpshaker"

The song invites you to sweat with an infectious vocal refrain and chugging bassline.
The song invites you to sweat with an infectious vocal refrain and chugging bassline.

The end of summer is fast approaching, but budding house music producer Kyle Kinch wants you to forget that with "Rumpshaker," a tech house bomb that belongs by the poolside.

One listen through the booty-shaking anthem is all it takes to see why Kinch's music has been heavily supported by Gorgon City, CamelPhat, FISHER, and Sonny Fodera, among other major dance music artists. The song's vocal refrain invites you to sweat, urging you to move with a chugging bassline and quirky sound design. It's an underground stunner that further positions its creator as an exciting talent in the house scene.

"Rumpshaker" arrives ahead of an exciting stretch in the blossoming career of Kinch, who is primed for massive appearances at some of the most coveted dance music festivals in the nation. He'll be performing at Audiotistic in the Bay Area and New York's Electric Zoo, before a landmark appearance at EDC Orlando in October.

You can listen to "Rumpshaker" below and find the track on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW KYLE KINCH:

Facebook: facebook.com/kylekinchmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/kylekinchmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kylekinchmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ymrapJ

