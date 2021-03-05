Mysterious Artist LŪN Drops Fiery Debut Single, "bitches": Listen

There is a new mysterious artist on the scene and she goes by the name LŪN. While her identity remains a mystery, we can get to know her through her debut single "bitches," a fiery electronic tune arriving by way of Fueled By Ramen.

"bitches" opens with hypnotic pads, which slowly engulf listeners as they slither through the arrangement. The angelic soundscapes ebb and flow as the intensity builds before a ticking clock leads you into a siren song, which culminates in a manic midtempo drop. There's only one lyric uttered throughout the entirety of the track—you can surely guess what it is—but its delivery and timing pack a powerful punch.

"There is a lot of cause for yelling these days and everyone does it, on social media, in the news, at each other, at themselves," said LŪN in a press release. "This is me yelling in bass."

We have a feeling people are going to be seeing the name LŪN a lot in the near future. While "bitches" is her debut single, it's not her official foray into the electronic music space. Back in December 2017, the enigmatic producer appeared on the remix package for "Giants," a song by renowned electropop artist Lights, alongside Justin Caruso, PVRIS, and Mikhail & Massi Miliano. You can check out that remix below.

FOLLOW LŪN:

Instagram: instagram.com/luntunes

Twitter: twitter.com/luntunes