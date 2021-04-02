LŪN Drops Haunting Midtempo Single,"y2k2k"

The enigmatic producer is back with the follow-up to her debut single.

Early last month the electronic music scene was officially introduced to a mysterious new artist named LŪN. Although she didn't uncloak her anonymity, we did get a clear indication of her artistic talents through the fiery electronic single "bitches." She didn't wait long to unveil her next offering, the haunting midtempo track "y2k2k."

"y2k2k" starts off with an eerie arpeggiating synth as a quiet whisper beckons in the background. The beat slowly builds into a devious midtempo drop that spikes up the intensity with a ferocious panache. LŪN crafts her soundscapes with the expertise of a vet, transitioning seamlessly from a space of control into one of beautiful mania.

Check out LŪN's "y2k2k" below.

Although "bitches" was introduced as her debut single, it's technically not the first time LŪN's name has popped up in the electronic music sphere. She first appeared on the remix package for "Giants," a song by renowned electropop artist Lights, alongside fellow dance producers Justin Caruso, PVRIS, and Mikhail & Massi Miliano.

You can stream "y2k2k" on your preferred platform here.

FOLLOW LŪN:

Instagram: instagram.com/luntunes

Twitter: twitter.com/luntunes